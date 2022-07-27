Is Asif Ali Zardari celebrating his birthday in Dubai?

Asif Ali Zardari is celebrating his 67th birthday today on July 26th.

His daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto says he’s enjoying being a grandfather.

This marks his first birthday as a grandfather after Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry’s birth.

As previous leader of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari made a beeline for Dubai, it raised many eyebrows.

So his girl dispelled any confusion moving, saying it was for his birthday.

The lawmaker is doing as such in the midst of a pivotal time for the alliance government. Some Netizens recommended he’s taking off from the circumstance.

In a prior tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto affirmed when her dad didn’t take off from ’11+ YEARS of prison’, how could he take off at this point.

