Is Asif Ali Zardari celebrating his birthday in Dubai?

  • Asif Ali Zardari is celebrating his 67th birthday today on July 26th.
  • His daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto says he’s enjoying being a grandfather.
  • This marks his first birthday as a grandfather after Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry’s birth.
As previous leader of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari made a beeline for Dubai, it raised many eyebrows.

So his girl dispelled any confusion moving, saying it was for his birthday.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman is creeping towards his 67th birthday celebration, so how might he celebrate.

According to his little girl, he’s partaking in the day being a granddad.

This denotes his most memorable birthday as a granddad.

A job he took on after the introduction of Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry on October, tenth 2021.

Asif Ali Zardari is praising his 67th birthday celebration today on July 26th.

The lawmaker is doing as such in the midst of a pivotal time for the alliance government. Some Netizens recommended he’s taking off from the circumstance.

In a prior tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto affirmed when her dad didn’t take off from ’11+ YEARS of prison’, how could he take off at this point.

Also Read

‘Our Kangana Ranaut’: Hira Mani trolled by her fans on Dua case
‘Our Kangana Ranaut’: Hira Mani trolled by her fans on Dua case

Hira Mani makes ill-advised statement about Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed. Internet...

