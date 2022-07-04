Advertisement
Edition: English
  Is Elon Musk rekindling his relationship with ex-wife Talulah Riley?
  • Billionaire Elon Musk has generated rumours that he is rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife, British actress Talulah Riley.
  • Elon uploaded a flashback photo of himself with his ex-wife
  • All the dots are connecting and leading towards their patch-up
Musk rushed to Twitter and uploaded a loving flashback photo of himself and ex-wife Talulah during their vacation to Italy, raising suspicion that the former couple were reconciling.

He shared the snap with caption, “Venice, a site of Great Remembrance.”

Elon Musk’s new post has followers wondering if the former lovebirds are rekindling their romance.

Riley married Musk twice, once from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.

In another tweet, he published the first photo of him with his four boys, only days after the name change for his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was allowed by the court.

“Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” he captioned the photo.

Elon Musk’s four teenage sons Griffin, Kai, Damian, and Sax are shown, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter, who tried to alter her name and cut connections with him on June 20.

Justine Wilson, Musk’s first wife, is their mother.

Meanwhile, Talulah just published a book in which she revealed her relationship with Musk.

