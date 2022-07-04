Is Elon Musk rekindling his relationship with ex-wife Talulah Riley?

Elon Musk is followed on Twitter by 100 million people
Musk is Twitter's sixth nine-figure follower. Musk reached the milestone on June...
Musk rushed to Twitter and uploaded a loving flashback photo of himself and ex-wife Talulah during their vacation to Italy, raising suspicion that the former couple were reconciling.
He shared the snap with caption, “Venice, a site of Great Remembrance.”
Venice, a site of Great Remembrance pic.twitter.com/GWR3xqsoQW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022
Elon Musk’s new post has followers wondering if the former lovebirds are rekindling their romance.
Riley married Musk twice, once from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.
In another tweet, he published the first photo of him with his four boys, only days after the name change for his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was allowed by the court.
“Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” he captioned the photo.
Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday pic.twitter.com/sLZY8mAQtd
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022
Elon Musk’s four teenage sons Griffin, Kai, Damian, and Sax are shown, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter, who tried to alter her name and cut connections with him on June 20.
Justine Wilson, Musk’s first wife, is their mother.
Meanwhile, Talulah just published a book in which she revealed her relationship with Musk.
