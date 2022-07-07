Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Fahad Muatafa getting his inspiration for his role from an Indian movie?

Is Fahad Muatafa getting his inspiration for his role from an Indian movie?

Articles
Advertisement
Is Fahad Muatafa getting his inspiration for his role from an Indian movie?

Is Fahad Muatafa getting his inspiration for his role from an Indian movie?

Advertisement
  • After the trailer of Quaid e Azam Zindabad people wondered if Fahad Mustafa’s performance was inspired by Rohit Shetty’s films 
  • In an interview, he was asked the same question 
  • Fahad replied that He’s seen the movies, but he’s more inspired by a Rajnikant film. 
Advertisement

With multiple films based on the lives of police officers and starring big stars as his leads, Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has created a cop universe. Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi did well with Pakistani audiences, who enjoyed his films for their over-the-top action and drama.

Also Read

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance to their upcoming movie song 
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance to their upcoming movie song 

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are promoting their movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Mahira...

Advertisement

Is Fahad's Performance As Gulab Inspired By Rohit Shetty Films

In his upcoming film Quaid e Azam Zindabad, our very own Fahad Mustafa will play Gulab. After the trailer was released, many people wondered if his performance was inspired by Rohit Shetty’s films because the action looked similar.

 

Is Fahad's Performance As Gulab Inspired By Rohit Shetty Films

Fahad was asked if he was inspired by Rohit Shetty films for his character Gulab, and he said yes. He’s seen the movies, and he’s more inspired by a Rajnikant film. He also hopes to make a film as good as Rohit’s and improve his craft in the future.

Advertisement

Also Read

Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa
Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa

Babar Azam tweets praise for Fahad Mustafa's new movie. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to...

This is how he explained his inspiration for Gulab:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story