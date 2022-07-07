Is Fahad Muatafa getting his inspiration for his role from an Indian movie?

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance to their upcoming movie song
With multiple films based on the lives of police officers and starring big stars as his leads, Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has created a cop universe. Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi did well with Pakistani audiences, who enjoyed his films for their over-the-top action and drama.
In his upcoming film Quaid e Azam Zindabad, our very own Fahad Mustafa will play Gulab. After the trailer was released, many people wondered if his performance was inspired by Rohit Shetty’s films because the action looked similar.
Fahad was asked if he was inspired by Rohit Shetty films for his character Gulab, and he said yes. He’s seen the movies, and he’s more inspired by a Rajnikant film. He also hopes to make a film as good as Rohit’s and improve his craft in the future.
This is how he explained his inspiration for Gulab:
