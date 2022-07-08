It’s daunting to think of acting in a web series, but I might delve into it soon : Chitraganda singh

At a time when actors of all age groups and stature are taking a plunge into the world of web shows, Chitrangda Singh has kept herself away from that space. The actress who’s been a part of films like Bob Biswas, Baazaar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, was recently seen in a web anthology, but she has not been a part of a full-blown web show yet.

She shares, “It is too daunting to even think of acting in a web series. To be able to keep your part or character interesting for that long and to hold the attention of the audience for that long is quite challenging. For that to be possible, the writing of the show has to be kamaal! Which is why, as an actor, I am quite wary of doing a series, but I think I probably should be doing something by the end of the year.”