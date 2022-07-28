‘It’s very scary,’ says TikTok star Jordan Turpin about the trauma of being in foster care

Jordan Turpin, a TikTok celebrity, revealed on Wednesday that she and her 12 siblings suffered horrifying abuse both at home with their parents and later in foster care.

The 21-year-old shared her foster care trauma and how she survived in the House of Horrors in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“I am not ready to go into details about what happened to me in that home. I was very traumatized, and it’s been a very scary journey,” she told outlet.

Advertisement

Also Read Dolly’s latest TikTok video goes viral TikTok star Dolly has the public fascinated with her videos, and the...

The popular influencer, who has gained more than 750,000 followers over the years with her dance and make-up tips, explained, “It was really hard to understand the first situation with my parents. Then going into another, that was just really, really hard. You have all these questions and you just don’t get the answer.”

Speaking about her parents with whom she had not spoken in years, Jordan mentioned, “I still have nightmares. I can’t imagine if I ever kept in contact with them. There’s no way I would be able to heal.”

Jordan shared her struggles while in foster care. She did, however, admit that she enjoyed her schoolwork.

Jordan was finally able to enrol in college even though she didn’t have secure housing.

Also Read Charli D’Amelio shares a video of her 7 tiny tattoos on TikTok Charli D'Amelio is a former TikTok star and now a mega-influencer. In...

Advertisement

“Sleep was out of the question. I had vivid dreams about being in my first foster home every time I closed my eyes. I frequently needed to use the emergency room. She said, “I was really, really broken.

As a way to let people know “they are not alone, there is a way out,” Jordan plans to write a memoir about her struggles.