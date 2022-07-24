Iulia Vantur: Salman Khan celebrates rumored GF’s birthday

Salman Khan’s rumored woman love Iulia Vantur.

Turned a year savvier on July 24. The web-based entertainment.

Loaded up with affection wishes on her exceptional event.

Iulia commended her important day with her rumored lover and genius Salman Khan. The entertainer’s brother by marriage Aayush Sharma.

Also with the help of Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, and others too joined the festival.

Iulia took to virtual entertainment to share a video of the sensational festival. For her birthday, Iulia wore a delightful dark dress and twinned with Salman Khan who looked attractive in a matching variety shirt.

The Romanian magnificence expressed, “My lovelies, I’m overpowered today… It feels better to be cherished and I want to share this affection.

I feel so fortunate to have great spirits in my day to day existence: companions, family I love, individuals I rely on! Thank u folks for making my birthday so extraordinary being there… no arrangement… just heart… fellowship and… tomfoolery! My life is better a result of u.

Wish all my nearby ones were here the previous evening however when we’ll get that going’. Thank u for your messages, love, wishes, for your constant help and I’m sending heaps of adoration and light to everybody here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july”.

Prior, Iulia Vantur worked together with Guru Randhawa for a music video ‘Principal Chala’. The video included Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. It was delivered by Salma Khan.

While cooperating with media, when Iulia was gotten some information about her experience of working with Salman Khan, she answered, “It was beautiful.

I mean he is an astounding individual and he is in this industry for the most significant length of time over 30 years so it seems like a gift you know to work with him, to work with Guru to work with Pragya.

It was a magnificent group and I am glad to be a piece of this melody.”