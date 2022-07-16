Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ivana Trump Death Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

Ivana Trump Death Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

Articles
Advertisement
Ivana Trump Death Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

Ivana Trump Death Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

Advertisement
  • Ivana Trump died Thursday after falling down the stairs of her New York City apartment.
  • The fall caused blunt impact injuries to Trump’s torso, who is 73.
  • Donald Trump calls her “wonderful, beautiful and amazing”.
Advertisement

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday after falling down the stairs of her New York City apartment, the city’s medical examiner said Friday.

The fall caused blunt impact injuries to Trump’s torso, who is 73. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City determined that her death was accidental.

On Thursday, Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that his ex-wife had passed away.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian flies to Australia to be with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian flies to Australia to be with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian reunited with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia. The two...

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said in the post. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

In the 1970s, Ivana Marie Zelnková immigrated from Czechoslovakia to Canada and then the US.

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump expressed her “heartbreak” over her mother’s passing in a tweet.

Also Read

Kim Coates didn’t understand script for Neon Lights
Kim Coates didn’t understand script for Neon Lights

Kim Coates didn't understand the script for 'Neon Lights' when he first...

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” she tweeted. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest ― never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story