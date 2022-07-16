Ivana Trump Death Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

Ivana Trump died Thursday after falling down the stairs of her New York City apartment.

The fall caused blunt impact injuries to Trump’s torso, who is 73.

Donald Trump calls her “wonderful, beautiful and amazing”.

Advertisement

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday after falling down the stairs of her New York City apartment, the city’s medical examiner said Friday.

The fall caused blunt impact injuries to Trump’s torso, who is 73. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City determined that her death was accidental.

On Thursday, Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that his ex-wife had passed away.

Also Read Kim Kardashian flies to Australia to be with Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian reunited with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia. The two...

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said in the post. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

In the 1970s, Ivana Marie Zelnková immigrated from Czechoslovakia to Canada and then the US.

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump expressed her “heartbreak” over her mother’s passing in a tweet.

Also Read Kim Coates didn’t understand script for Neon Lights Kim Coates didn't understand the script for 'Neon Lights' when he first...

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” she tweeted. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest ― never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”