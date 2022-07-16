Jaadugar Review

The film revolves around a magician, who for the sake of love does something that he totally hates. It is this loathe, that helps him achieve his desired goal, pun intended.

However, the message it tries to convey gets lost. Jitendra Kumar is able to make his character believable,

Arushi Sharma does a decent job as Dr Disha, and there is probably nothing that Manoj Joshi can’t play onscreen.

Some movies start with a good idea, but they often get lost on the way to where they want to go. The director Sameer Saxena’s movie Jaadugar is proof of what was said above. This movie, which was written by Biswapati Sarkar and starred Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Manoj Joshi, is about a magician who does something he hates for love. But, as you might guess, it’s the fact that he doesn’t like him that helps him reach his goal.

This sports drama-premise comedy’s and characters were the best. Jitendra Kumar’s movie is a yawner since it progresses slowly and contains several stories that all connect. Jaadugar uses game cards to depict personalities and events. It’s not new, but well-executed.

But I don’t understand why there are so many cheesy lines of dialogue. I wonder if they were trying to give Meenu, who is played by Jitendra, a childlike personality or if the writing team just didn’t put in enough effort. Dialogues like ‘Main Meenu, raaton ki neendein chinun’ and ‘Kabhi sapnon ya sadkon pe milta hun’ were very puerile. Some of the lines seem very forced and don’t have the emotional effect that was meant.

Not to mention, this movie runs for 2 hours and 47 minutes, which is way too long. It has a lot of scenes that don’t need to be there, and the film’s editor, Dev Rao Jadhav, could have cut it down on the cutting room floor.

Everyone did their best to make this half-baked script seem more real through their acting. Jitendra Kumar makes his character seem real, Arushi Sharma does a good job as Dr. Disha, and Manoj Joshi can probably play any role on screen. But I think the best thing about the movie is Jaaved Jaaferi, who plays his part so well. The rest of the cast is also good and adds to the movie.

Jaadugar tries to do what is right in general. But the message it wants to send gets lost in the mix of ideas about love, football, passion, women’s rights, family, and more. Because of this, Sameer Saxena’s movie is less fun and more tiring to watch.