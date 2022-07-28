Jackie Shroff reacts to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s break-up rumours

Jackie Shroff responded to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s breakup rumours. As recently they made headlines when allegations of their breakup surfaced.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s alleged breakup recently made news, worrying followers of the rumoured couple. Tiger and Disha constantly promote one another on social media, and they are frequently seen together in public as well.

Jackie recently opened up about Disha and Tiger’s relationship to a tabloid amid rumours of their breakup. The senior actor said he had seen them out together with Tiger’s father. He didn’t speak about his son’s private life, though.

He clarified, though, that he doesn’t monitor Tiger’s life. He stated: “Tiger and Disha have been pals for as long as they can remember. They have been spotted leaving together.

Not that I monitor my son’s romantic life (laughs). I absolutely do not want to invade their privacy in that way. However, I believe that they are close friends. Alongside their work, they socialize.”

Senior Shroff went on to say that Tiger and Disha decide how they spend their life. But he went on to say that he and his wife, Ayesha Shroff, had a close relationship with Disha.

He stated: “You see, it is up to them to decide if they are compatible with one another and if they are together or not. It is their love story, just like mine and my wife Ayesha’s is.”

According to a recent article, Tiger and Disha have broken up after six years of dating. The couple’s breakup was confirmed by a close friend, who was quoted in the newspaper as a source.

According to the insider, Tiger is concentrating on his profession and isn’t talking much about the breakup. According to the story, Disha and Tiger had a year-long on-and-off relationship that culminated in their reported breakup.

Although Disha and Tiger haven’t responded to the news of their breakup, their followers have undoubtedly been worried about them.

Tiger’s upcoming film opposite Kriti Sanon is Ganapath, while Disha will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Along with Akshay Kumar, he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Recently, Shashank Khaitan and Tiger launched their flick, Screw Dheela.

