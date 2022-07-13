Jacques O’Neill quits villa after Adam Collard made moves on his girl.

Villa veteran Adam, 26, started making out with the attractive paramedic

Jacques was accused of “bullying” and “gaslighting” Paige when he was living in the villa.

Jacques O’Neill of LOVE Island left the resort because bombshell Adam Collard made advances toward his girlfriend.

The 23-year-old rugby player had a difficult few days after telling Paige Thorne he had cheated on his girlfriend with other women during the Casa Amor portion of the show.

He sobbed, and many viewers did too, during some of the most touching sequences ever seen on Love Island.

A little boy in tears said to his co-stars: “I just can’t be myself lately. I’m not a phoney person, but I’m doing my best.

“I’m not going to start making excuses and pretending everything is fine when it isn’t.”To gasps from the group gathered around the firepit, Jacques continued: “I’ll therefore be departing today.

“I simply can’t stay here and be someone else. It’s unfair to both me and Paige, without a doubt.” If being at my best means withdrawing from the situation and waiting for Paige to leave, then that is what I will do. I need to be at my best for me and Paige to work.”

After villa veteran Adam, 26, started making out with the attractive paramedic, his emotions reached a breaking point.

In the episode from last night, Jacques lost control after Gemma Owen, 19, informed him that Adam had “really slagged him off.”

Jacques yelled, “If a boy’s going to say s*** behind my back, I don’t f***ing have it.” He and Gemma dated for eight months during the pandemic.

He broke down in tears on the terrace yesterday morning after deciding to leave the villa.

“I need to get back to myself, and the only way I’m going to do that is by coming home,” Jacques said to Paige.”

In heartfelt exchanges, he said to her: “Do you realise how much you mean to me?

“The last two weeks have been difficult, and I’ve been having a difficult time. I’m making an effort to be courageous, but I can’t help but feel overwhelmed.

I genuinely want to be with you and consider you to be my girlfriend. I’m going to wait because I want that. I’m keeping track of the days until you leave.

“I don’t want you to go,” Paige remarked. It pains me to see you in this state despite the fact that I obviously want you to be happy.

Later, he extended his hand to Adam and said, “It’s all good.”

This afternoon, a show representative announced: “Jacques has decided to depart the Villa.

We wholeheartedly endorse his choice and are eager to learn what comes next for Jacques.

The young man from Cumbria battles with his emotions as a result of ADHD, according to his family.

