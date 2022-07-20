Jak Knight Cause of Death Revealed

Knight’s body was found on an embankment in L.A. on July 14.

Jak Knight, a rising stand-up and TV comedy writer whose death at age 28 shocked Hollywood.

Knight’s body was found on an embankment in L.A. on July 14 at 8:33 p.m. Suicide by gunshot to the head

News of Knight’s death elicited an outpouring of shock and grief from the many people whose lives he touched on his rise to comedy stardom.

Knight co-created and starred in Peacock’s Bust Down alongside Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd and wrote for Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth for five seasons, where he also voiced DeVon.

In a joint statement, Knight’s Bust Down family, Peacock, and Universal Television say, “We are devastated by Jak Knight’s death.” “He was a great comedian, artist, and visionary, and we were all lucky to know him. During this sad time, our thoughts are with Jak’s family, friends, and community.

Comedy Central called Knight a “hysterical and honest comedian” on Twitter. We’ll miss him.”