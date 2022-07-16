Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer dies at 28

Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer dies at 28

Articles
Advertisement
Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer dies at 28

Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer dies at 28

Advertisement
  • Jak Knight the Stand-up comedian and writer died at 28.
  • A representative for Knight informed the newspaper.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Jack Knight passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. The comedian’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Advertisement

A representative for Knight informed the newspaper that “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be maintained during this extremely difficult time.”

As “Bust Down,” Knight’s most recent production for Peacock, had its March debut, his career was exploding. The sitcom was co-created, executive produced and featured Knight.

Also Read

‘Moon Knight’ producer Grant Curtis argues series stronger sans typical marvel cameos
‘Moon Knight’ producer Grant Curtis argues series stronger sans typical marvel cameos

"The crowd turns out to be so genuinely occupied with the excursion...

He also contributed to popular television programs like “Big Mouth” on Netflix and “Black-ish” on ABC.

His peers shared condolences following the tragic news of his death.

Comedy Central took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story