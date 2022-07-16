Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer dies at 28

‘Moon Knight’ producer Grant Curtis argues series stronger sans typical marvel cameos
"The crowd turns out to be so genuinely occupied with the excursion...
The Hollywood Reporter stated that Jack Knight passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. The comedian’s cause of death has not been disclosed.
A representative for Knight informed the newspaper that “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be maintained during this extremely difficult time.”
As “Bust Down,” Knight’s most recent production for Peacock, had its March debut, his career was exploding. The sitcom was co-created, executive produced and featured Knight.
He also contributed to popular television programs like “Big Mouth” on Netflix and “Black-ish” on ABC.
His peers shared condolences following the tragic news of his death.
Comedy Central took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”
Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV
— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.