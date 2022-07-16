Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer dies at 28

Jak Knight the Stand-up comedian and writer died at 28.

A representative for Knight informed the newspaper.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Jack Knight passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. The comedian’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

A representative for Knight informed the newspaper that “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be maintained during this extremely difficult time.”

As “Bust Down,” Knight’s most recent production for Peacock, had its March debut, his career was exploding. The sitcom was co-created, executive produced and featured Knight.

He also contributed to popular television programs like “Big Mouth” on Netflix and “Black-ish” on ABC.

His peers shared condolences following the tragic news of his death.

Comedy Central took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022