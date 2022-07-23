James Caan cause of death revealed to be heart problems

James Caan passed away earlier this month at the age of 82.

His cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease.

James Caan tragically passed away earlier this month and his cause of death has now been revealed by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The late Hollywood icon passed away as a result of multiple significant heart issues. Age-wise, he was 82.

According to a death certificate, James, who portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease.

He also had congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to his death certificate, the renowned actor passed away on July 6 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles at 9:02 p.m. local time.

He has subsequently been interred at Eden Memorial Park in California.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Tributes poured in for the legendary actor, with Piers Morgan among the first to write on Twitter: “RIP James Caan, 82. Brilliant actor – loved him as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, such a ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance.

“Met him once at a party in LA and he was a very funny & highly entertaining man. Sad news.”

James had a successful Hollywood career and is likely most recognised for his part in The Godfather.

He received an Oscar nod for the part, and his portrayal has since grown to become one of the most renowned in film history.

James had four marriages in his personal life, the first of which lasted from 1961 to 1966 with Dee Jay Mathis.

James and Sheila Marie Ryan shared a daughter, Tara, before their brief union in 1976–1977. Prior to the actor’s third marriage, which lasted from 1990 to 1994, to Ingrid Hajek, they had a son named Scott.