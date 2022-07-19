James Corden in foul-mouthed altercation with fellow London cyclist

James Corden in a foul-mouthed altercation with a fellow London cyclist.

He nearly “missed traffic” and was nearly “sent flying.”

James was captured on camera after the incident looking enraged as he picked up his rental bike off the ground.

Advertisement

James Corden got into a heated argument with another biker in London when he nearly “missed traffic” and was nearly “sent flying.”

On Monday in London, James got into a heated altercation with another cyclist after the TV personality was knocked off his bike.

While cycling down Regent Street in London with his wife Julia, 46, during the record-breaking heat wave, the Late Late Show presenter, 43, was reportedly “sent flying” from his rented Santander bike.

The TV personality “narrowly missed traffic” after having to avoid the other man who blocked his way.

James was captured on camera after the incident looking enraged as he picked up his rental bike off the ground and yelled vehemently at the cyclist who had struck him.

The 43-year-old ex-Gavin and Stacey actor seemed very enraged as his wife stood next to him following the confrontation and appeared concerned for his wellbeing.

Advertisement

Following the nearly fatal collision, James is believed to have accosted the other rider and was overheard cursing at him.

He must have been completely caught off guard. He didn’t have any scrapes or bruises, but it had to hurt. The biker who apologised irked him.

“When they realised who it was, everyone immediately stopped and looked.”

James’s reps have been contacted by The Mirror for comment. It happens right before Corden’s departure as The Late Late Show’s American host.

James recently hinted at a potential Gavin and Stacey reunion by revealing he may soon have “more free time” in light of the news that he is leaving his position.

The Smithy actor claimed that Ruth Jones, his co-star and co-writer, made the choice to bring the show back.

Advertisement

With a “one-off” Christmas special, the much-loved BBC sitcom, which debuted in May 2007, makes a brief comeback in 2019.

James recently said to BBC Breakfast 2 when asked if the venerable sitcom could return, “I wish I could say it’s up to me. If I’m being really honest, the best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it’s Ruth and I, and her judgement is amazing.

“Regarding, I expect that as of sort of next year, I will have a little bit more free time, which will allow for some time for us to simply be together, but honestly, and I’m so touched every time I get here when people ask about it.

“It’s astounding how much viewers care about the show’s characters. It’s amazing, and I realise that the special’s finale hinted to something else. Ruth is, however, and the two of us have always been together.

“We are unable to write independently. No matter what, we have never been able to write over Zoom. We simply need to meet in a room and converse while using a pack of Post-It Notes and a pen. At some point down the road, we may even bring out a laptop. She simply always knows.”

Also Read Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden departs? As James Corden has left the Late Late Show after an eight...