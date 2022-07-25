James Gunn presented ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ 

Advertisement
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be released in 2023.

  • James Gunn debuted the first look at the cast at Comic-Con.
  • The film reunites the whole cast, as well as some new additions. 
James Gunn debuted the official first look of his next blockbuster ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ at Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con appearance. The director reiterated that ‘Vol. 3’ marks the ultimate finish of his “Guardians” saga, saying, “This is the end of that story.” I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies, “the media reports.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is directed by James Gunn, who also directed the original two cosmic team-up flicks, and it reunites the whole cast, as well as some new additions.

Chris Pratt plays Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana plays Gamora, Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper plays Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel plays Groot, Karen Gillan plays Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff plays Mantis, Sean Gunn plays Kraglin, and Elizabeth Debicki plays Ayesha.

“The most rewarding part of it has been working with my brother,” Sean Gunn said of the film at Comic-Con.

“It’s come to a point where it’s not just about the joy of working with him, it’s also about the joy of working with all these other people.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy made their most recent appearance in Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”Thor embarks on his own quest after teaming up in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

It took a long time to get the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ film made. The film ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be released in theatres on May 5, 2023.

