Jamie Lee Curtis claims Marvel will never cast her: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis is done with concealing the reality!
Jamie Lee Curtis said she would only do the film provided she...
However, she continued, “I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would work with Marvel. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”
For the uninitiated, Jamie began a “playful war” with Marvel earlier this year when her film Everything Everywhere All at Once was released alongside Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” explained the veteran actress.
Nevertheless, Jamie expressed her doubt that Marvel would ever approach her for a role.
“I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she added.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.