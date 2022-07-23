Jamie Lee Curtis claims Marvel will never cast her: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis recently explained why she could never imagine Marvel casting her.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Freaky Friday star revealed, “I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust.”

However, she continued, “I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would work with Marvel. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

For the uninitiated, Jamie began a “playful war” with Marvel earlier this year when her film Everything Everywhere All at Once was released alongside Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” explained the veteran actress.

Nevertheless, Jamie expressed her doubt that Marvel would ever approach her for a role.

“I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she added.