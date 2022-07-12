Jane Campion worries that Netflix will be ‘more picky’ with films

Jane Campion fears Netflix will become ‘more picky’ with films after losing subscribers.

The 68-year-old directed the critically acclaimed Western “The Power of the Dog” for the streaming service.

She denies rumours that Netflix had given her over $30 million to make the movie.

Advertisement

Jane Campion fears that Netflix will become “more picky” with films in response to its loss of subscribers.

The 68-year-old director, who directed the critically acclaimed Western “The Power of the Dog” for the streaming service, is considering a change in strategy for movies because he is worried that other filmmakers may not get the chance to work with the company now that it has lost over 200,000 subscribers.

In an interview Jane said: “I do think they’re going to be more picky about other projects or, maybe, what’s sad is not taking risks on people without names.”

Campion is optimistic that Netflix would support her work despite the uncertainty because of her track record as a filmmaker.

She said: “I don’t think it would be hard for me if I wanted to do something because I’ve established a relationship and they’re incredibly loyal.”

Also Read Taika Waititi says Stranger Things wrecked Kate Bush He had planned to use a number of Kate Bush songs in...

Advertisement

Jane denied rumours that Netflix had given her a budget of more over $30 million to make the movie, but she did acknowledge that the streaming behemoth’s help was essential to getting it made.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said: “They didn’t offer me that much, that would have been nice.

“They offered something close-ish and no, the film couldn’t have been made without them because we took it to the market and there were several different people interested. But we had budgeted the cost of it and the only people that were willing to go near that was Netflix.”

Also Read Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise’s new step sparks suspicion On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise made headlines by attending the...

The Power of the Dog was nominated for 12 Oscars, but only Jane’s Best Filmmaker award was given out, and the director had no difficulty letting ‘CODA’ win Best Picture.

Campion said: “With the Academy it seemed that ‘CODA’ really captured the hearts of people. It was an easier film to understand and, you know, that’s the way it went and I’m happy for them.”