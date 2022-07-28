Jane Seymour reprises her role as Bond’s Girl

Jane Seymour said she would like to play the same role she did in the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” in 1973.

Jane Seymour said she would like to play the same role she did in the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” in 1973 while promoting her work on the free-to-download Solitaire game.

“Of course, I’d do it,” Seymour said to the media. She portrayed a psychic named Solitaire who also happens to be Bond’s love interest.

Jane Seymour continued, “I’ve always been very open about saying that I’d be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, ‘Is that Solitaire?'”

Solitaire, also known as Simone Latrelle, was a voodoo psychic medium who worked alongside Bond’s enemy, Dr. Kananga, who was portrayed by Yaphet Kotto. Thanks in part to the high-profile part, Seymour entered the public eye.

The former star of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” acknowledges that because she was so young, she had no idea what to expect. According to the mother of four, “I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on,” the media reported.

After more than 50 years, Jane Seymour, who is now an author and entrepreneur, is still honored to be counted among the select group of women who have portrayed Bond Girls, including Ursula Andress, Teri Hatcher, and Halle Berry.

“I support everything to do with the Bond franchise,” Jane Seymour declared. “When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up.”

“There’s this really interesting sorority of women who’ve been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right,” she continued.

Jane Seymour spends her days in California with her family and claims to be pickier about the roles she accepts, but has no immediate plans to slow down.

“I wouldn’t even know what retiring is because I don’t consider what I’m doing half of the time working,” Seymour remarked.

The search for a new 007 has been underway since Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond came to an end in No Time to Die. Several actors’ names are up for consideration. This features Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and other actors.

