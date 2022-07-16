Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish ‘Good Luck’ to her tummy

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry and the actress is promoting the film in every way possible. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. To note, GoodLuck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. And as the makers have released the trailer of GoodLuck Jerry, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release.

Meanwhile, Janhvi took to he Instagram stories and posted a picture in which we can see a table full of food. The actress however, gave it a GoodLuck Jerry twist and captioned the image as: “Good luck nahi bolenge to my tummy.” On Friday, she also shared her pictures as she aced her small-town girl look in a blue kurta and yellow dupatta as Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from the film and received praises from celebrities as well as her fans. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “Jaya Kumari aka Jerry getting all dressed up to cause some chaos. Good luck nahi bolenge?” adding that the film will release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

GoodLuck Jerry releases on OTT July 29. Janhvi will also be in Boney Kapoor's adaptation of Helen, Mili. In Mr And Mrs Mahi, she'll work with Rajkummar Rao again. Janhvi works on Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

