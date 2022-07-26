Janhvi Kapoor expresses her wish to do South Indian films

Janhvi Kapoor has stated her desire to work on a South Asian film.

She also expressed her views on the ongoing North vs. South controversy.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak. Her movie, Good Luck Jerry, is set to come out soon.

Janhvi Kapoor has stated her desire to work on a South Asian movie. The young actress has already appeared in a few movies since making her acting debut in the 2018 movie Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. Her subsequent movie, Good Luck Jerry, is set to come out soon.

The movie, which was directed by Siddharth Sen, will be made available digitally on July 29. Kolamaavu Kokila, a Tamil film, was remade in Hindi (2018). She will also appear in Mili, another Hindi version of the Malayalam film Helen, in addition to this (2019). Now, Janhvi has stated her ambition to work in a South film in a recent interview with a news portal. She also expressed her views on the ongoing North vs. South controversy.

In her interview with Indian media, she said, “I really want to do a South film. I want to work with so many of these amazing directors, actors, and technicians. I think they are at the top of their game. I have always been such a fan of their work and their music. I think I am just waiting for the right opportunity.”

Janhvi also weighed in on the North vs. South argument that has engulfed the nation’s film industries. The teenage actor stated that she “gets” neither side of the argument.

She continued by saying that the level of content would greatly increase if individuals could overcome segregation and linguistic obstacles.

“I don’t understand this South vs North debate, we are making films for India only and it’s one country. More people are consuming more content, which is good for all of us. I don’t get this debate,” she added.

On the work front, Janhvi currently working with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

