Janhvi Kapoor feels she was different girl with Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have graced the couch and they have grabbed eyeballs with their quirkiness and panache. The episode witnessed a lot of fun moments along with some serious discussions. As Janhvi graced the couch for the second time, she was quizzed about how she felt rooted with her family post Sridevi’s demise.

Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with Sridevi’s demise

During the conversation, Janhvi stated while it was a tough time to deal with, she had managed to get through it because of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. “I am so thankful for them because I think it would’ve been an impossibility to have gotten through that without Anshula didi and Arjun bhaiya. Nothing can make up for the loss that I have endured but it’s a new dynamic and honestly, I think I’m a different person. It almost feels as if the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life that I had then was a fantasy. Of course, there were issues like every family has. It was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream. But the reality that I’m living now is so anchored. It feels secure only because of Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi,” she added.

Janhvi Kapoor feels she was a different person with Sridevi

Janhvi also added that she was a different person when Sridevi was around. She asserted, “I would like to think that I’ve retained and preserved whatever she’s instilled in me but in many ways, it almost hurts to remember the person that I was because it was different”.

Janhvi Kapoor spills beans about her lockdown moments

Furthermore, Janhvi opened up on how her lockdown was and the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress asserted that she did enjoy spending time at home. She also asserted that it gave her time to be with her family. “To understand what my dynamic with my father and my sister would be like post losing mom honestly because I don’t think we ever got the time to understand or make that adjustment because we were all trying to distract ourselves. But then we were in the house altogether and we became best friends in a way,” Janhvi added.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Siddharth Sen’s GoodLuck Jerry. The movie is slated to release on July 29. Besides she is also working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

