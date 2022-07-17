Janhvi Kapoor gets into comfy and cosy mode amid Bawaal shoot

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently shooting for Bawaal in Poland

Janhvi has shared a series of pics from the break time during the shoot.

The actress had a blanket wrapped around her in the rainy weather and was sitting on a bench using Varun as a support as she scrolled through her phone.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are in Poland making the movie Bawaal, and they are having a great time. Janhvi and Varun’s first movie together is Bawaal, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Their chemistry off-screen has made everyone excited for the movie. In an interesting twist, both Varun and Janhvi post funny photos from their shoot diaries on social media, which often make the news. In line with this trend, Janhvi has shared a series of photos from the shoot’s breaks.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi posted pics in which she was seen getting into her comfy and cosy mode. The actress had a blanket wrapped around her in the rainy weather and was sitting on a bench using Varun as a support as she scrolled through her phone. On the other hand, Varun looked smart in his dark coloured shirt with jacket as he posed for the camera. Janvi gave the post a quirky caption and wrote, “in between takes. comfy cosy but VD still posy #bawaal”.

Note that Bawaal will come out on April 7 of next year. On the other hand, Janhvi is getting ready for GoodLuck Jerry to come out on July 29. This is not the end. She is also working on two more interesting projects, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Mili with Sunny Kaushal for Boney Kapoor. On the other hand, Varun will be in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Bhediya, which comes out on November 25. His last movie was JugJugg Jeeyo.