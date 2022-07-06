Janhvi Kapoor is the ‘Janice’ of Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress is shooting for her upcoming film Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan in lead role.

The two actors have a lot of fun working together on set and often post about it on social media. Speaking of which, the Sui Dhaaga actor posted a funny video of Jahnvi playing Janice from the popular American sitcom Friends on his Instagram account. Jahnvi said “Oh My Gawd, Chandler Bing” while making her famous laugh. Well, for once, it felt like we were watching the original Janice. Just keep an eye out.

Just a while back, Janhvi shared a pic with Varun wherein they were seen twinning in white. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was seen wearing a white stylish shirt with off-white trousers while Janhvi wore a similar white coloured crop top. In the caption, Janhvi revealed that while they have wrapped the Amsterdam schedule, the team will now be heading to Poland for the next schedule. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal”.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Varun Dhawan just released JugJugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. In Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon, he’ll also explore scary humour.

