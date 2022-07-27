Janhvi Kapoor on her experience working in GoodLuck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since.

She has been working on high-quality productions and has astounded viewers with her portrayals of a war pilot in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena and a ghost in the film Roohi.

The actress is quite active on social media and frequently updates her followers on her beautiful photos, professional developments, personal events, and family snapshots. She frequently appears outside a gym in suburban Mumbai since she is quite careful about her health and fitness. Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi’s upcoming movie, has been heavily promoted by the actress everywhere.

The Roohi actress spoke extensively about the film and her experience filming Good Luck Jerry in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.

She said, “I worked on the film a long time ago and watched the rushes of the film while dubbing it. I don’t know about anything else but I have emotionally really pushed myself in this film. And it was a very difficult shoot. It is edgy. It is not conventional at all. The humour is very quirky.” On being asked if doing edgy roles drained her, she said, “A little bit. I mean, I think it is relatively easy for me to do emotional scenes as supposed to other scenes. In the ‘panja’ scene in Gunjan Saxena, my nose started to bleed by the end of it. I literally had to go home with a migraine. But it’s just fun. I feels so fulfilled that I worked so hard that literally my nose started to bleed.”

On the seventh episode of Karan Johar’s gossip programme Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan, where she addressed several lingering questions about Sara. The upcoming actress’s next movie, Good Luck Jerry, a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara, would be released on July 29th in digital format.

In addition, she is working on Bawaal, a cricket drama starring Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao, as well as Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. The most expensive movie for Janhvi and Varun will likely be Bawaal.