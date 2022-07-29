Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry for a breezy weekend.

Dark comedies can be challenging since it might be difficult to distinguish between humour and absurdity.

Good Luck Jerry achieves a nice balance in the screenplay

Good Luck Jerry achieves a nice balance in the screenplay because jokes are consistently present throughout the story. Jerry, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, finds himself ensnared in the dangerous world of the drug mafia. While certain scenes drag and the plot takes some time to develop, once you’re immersed in Jerry’s world, the journey turns out to be a fun trip.

Every 20 minutes, a compilation of great points and jokes are included in the script structure Sidharth Sengupta and his writing team have created.

Even if it takes some practice to get acclimated to the language, everything blends seamlessly into the environment he has tried to build.

Some of the best scenes in the movie are Jerry’s first drug experience, her first encounter with the drug mafia, the intermission scene, the scene in the truck where she and her family take 100 kg of drugs, the godown scene where everyone ends up playing dumb charades, and the conclusion. Not to mention, every scene with Deepak Dobriyal is hilarious.

The emotional undertone of the story is where Jerry falls short. The emotional and dramatic parts of the movie don’t blend in with the rest of the universe, even though the humorous parts mostly work.

Sometimes, a character’s objective or course of action is not well supported. The movie is in the same genre as Lootcase, a dark comedy starring Kunal Khemmu.

Aman Pant’s background score and Parag Chhabra’s music are in keeping with the mood of the picture. The talks are hilarious, but sometimes they are too real, making it hard to understand what is being said.

Janhvi Kapoor performs admirably in Jerry, speaking of performances. She puts in the element of being naive with ease and is boldly underconfident, as the character demands.

She also makes her first appearance in this movie using her comedic timing, and she exudes the spirit of a comedic entertainer. Deepak Dobriyal is a riot in every way. He delivers some of the movie’s most comedic lines, which makes the screen come to life.

As Jerry’s mother, Mita Vashisht does well, but Jaswant Singh Dalal makes a lasting impression. The acting abilities of Saurabh Sachdeva and Sushant Singh are exceptional. The remainder of the cast does a good job in their individual roles.

Overall, Good luck Jerry is a fun ride, despite some problems with the story. This segment of the audience should welcome the dark comedy genre with open arms because the movie was created for the OTT.

This is a fun TV show to watch over the weekend thanks to Janhvi Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal, who both sparkle.