Good Luck Jerry’s second song ‘Paracetamol’ is out now.

Janhvi Kapoor plays a drug dealer to pay for her mother’s cancer-related medical expenses.

The song’s lyrics were written by Raj Shekhar and Soom T, and music was composed and produced by Parag Chhabra.

The second track from Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry has been released. Janhvi posted the song’s music video to Instagram along with the caption, “It’s time tu #Paracetamol ghol ghol ghol re #Paracetamol #SongOutNow #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the video, Janhvi tells her mother, played by Mita Vashisht, that as long as she is alive, she won’t let her die. The lively tune then depicts Janhvi transporting narcotic packets to various locations. Janhvi is also seen shivering while working outside. Uncomfortable Janhvi gets the packets from bathrooms, distributes them in the middle of the night, puts them in lunch boxes, and frequently confronts the police.

Jubin Nautiyal and Parag Chhabra both contributed to the song’s composition and production. The song’s lyrics were written by Raj Shekhar, and Soom T, Shehnaz Akhar, Sahil Akhtar, Navdeep Dhatra, Manish S Sharma, and Pankaj Dixit all contributed their vocals.

Watch the full song here,

In the movie, Janhvi plays Jaya Kumari (Jerry), a Biharian immigrant who must work as a drug dealer in Punjab. She made the decision to choose the job in an effort to pay for her mother’s cancer-related medical expenses. Good fortune Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh, and Saurabh Sachdeva are also featured in Jerry. On July 29, the movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Good Luck Jerry is supported by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, LYCA Productions, and Sundial Entertainment. It was written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The movie is a replica of the Nayanthara and Yogi Babu-starring 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Nelson made his directing debut with the first movie.

