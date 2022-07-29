Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez appear to be in a relationship as they are seen riding bikes together

A romantic motorcycle ride by Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez was spotted in Malibu, which may be a sign of their reconciliation.

On a public outing a month after their breakup, the Ambulance actor had her arms around the handsome star’s waist.

The Aquaman actor wore a pink hoodie with grey pants for their day out, a helmet on his head, and gorgeous sunglasses over his eyes.

While riding around on Jason’s Harley Davidson, his ladylove was dressed in a varsity jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants, and white sneakers.

After Jason split from his wife Lisa Bonet earlier this year, the two began dating, but a source told Us Weekly in May that their relationship was “very casual.”

“They are having fun and getting to know each other,” the insider said before adding, “Ever since they met, there has been an attraction.”

“Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go,” the source revealed.

However, the couple was rumored to have broken up a month later but have been seen hanging out together on many occasions since.