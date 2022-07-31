Advertisement
Jason Momoa announces Ben Affleck's cameo in Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa announces Ben Affleck’s cameo in Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa announces Ben Affleck’s cameo in Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in 2023, according to Jason Momoa.

  • Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in 2023, according to Jason Momoa.
  • Fans are ecstatic that Affleck’s Batman will be returning to the DCEU.
  • Amber Heard’s involvement in Aquaman 2 is preserved, but she is given a very little backstory.
Jason Momoa may have hinted that Ben Affleck’s Batman will be returning to the DCEU in Aquaman 2, and fans are ecstatic. The Lost Kingdom is a follow-up to the 2018 film, which again starred Amber Heard as Mera. Because of the Johnny Depp case, there have been numerous controversies about her involvement.

Fans have established numerous petitions requesting the exclusion of Heard from the sequel. This follows allegations of making fake claims of being a victim of JD’s abuse. Many, as a clip in which the actress is purportedly heard punching him, went viral, and also believed that she was the aggressor.

Amber Heard’s part in Aquaman 2 is preserved, but she is given a very little backstory. Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the 2023 DCEU film, according to Jason Momoa, who appears to have verified the news. Jason uploaded photographs of Ben and a video of the pair being noticed by Warner Bros.

The actor Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, “REUNITED bruce and Arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”   This immediately generates rumors of Ben Affleck’s return as Batman. Multiple individuals filled the comment section, including Josh Brolin, also known as Thanos, who wrote, “Hahaha.”

DC supporters also responded to this on Twitter. “I can’t explain how happy it makes me!! Ben Affleck, please know how much you are LOVED as BATMAN !!!!! @BenAffleck I can’t wait to see you in Aquaman 2! Hopefully for more as well! “exclaimed one fan. Ben Affleck is gonna be in AQUAMAN 2 as Bruce Wayne once again? Music to my ears” commented someone else.

Take a look below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

