Javed Sheikh talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan

Javed Sheikh has been an accomplished and talented actor for over a decade. He was born in 1954, just ten years after Pakistan was established. He is a firsthand witness to all of the difficulties that Pakistanis face as a result of the separation. Javed Sheikh has appeared in a wide range of dramas and films. He has not only worked in the Pakistani showbiz industry, but he has also worked in Bollywood films.

Javed is now portrayed as a father or grandfather, which suits his personality perfectly. He was recently invited to appear on the show "Hasna Mana Hai," hosted by Tabish Hashmi. Someone in the audience inquired about his experience working with Shahrukh Khan.

Javed Sheikh responded, emphasising how amazing his collaboration with Shahrukh Khan was. He has spoken about a Bollywood scene in which he played Shahrukh Khan’s father. Both actors rehearse the scene three times in front of the director before Shahrukh asks him to do it again. Both actors rehearsed the scene six more times. Javed stated that he did it for the sake of the film as well as his own perfection.

According to Javed Sheikh, King Khan is a mature, professional, and etiquette-obsessed man. He also stated that thirty-two famous actors collaborated on the film, and Tabish questioned him on what would happen if thirty-two artists gathered in Pakistan. Will it work in this situation? Mr. Sheikh responded that our country does not have 32 legends. We do not fit in with the Bollywood industry.