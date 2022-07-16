Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Javeria and Saud’s pictures from Hajj Tour

Javeria and Saud’s pictures from Hajj Tour

Articles
Advertisement
Javeria and Saud’s pictures from Hajj Tour

Javeria and Saud’s pictures from Hajj Tour

Advertisement
  • Javeria and her husband Saud were among the fortunate individuals to perform Hajj this year.
  • Before departing for Hajj, the couple posted a photo from Ehraam to their social media sites 
  • While remaining on her Hajj pilgrimage, Javeria frequently surprised her followers with breathtaking images from Madinah and Makkah.
Advertisement

Javeria, a producer and actress for television, and her husband Saud were among the fortunate individuals to perform Hajj this year. Before departing for Hajj, the couple posted a photo from Ehraam to their social media sites to inform their fans and followers.

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

One of the actors that frequently posts glimpses into their personal lives on social media is Javeria Saud. While remaining on her Hajj pilgrimage, Javeria frequently surprises her followers with breathtaking images from Madinah and Makkah. It appears that Javeria and her husband Saud are taking full use of their trip to one of the most breathtaking and revered locations on earth. Let’s take a peek at some of Javeria and Saud’s mesmerising photos from their Hajj vacation!

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Advertisement

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Mesmerizing Pictures Of Javeria And Saud From Hajj Tour

Also Read

Javeria Saud Explains About Her Viral Singing
Javeria Saud Explains About Her Viral Singing

Javeria Saud is a skilled talented popular Pakistani television anchor and actress....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Britney Spears is not in danger after the singer deletes Instagram
Britney Spears is not in danger after the singer deletes Instagram
Sajal Aly Looks Exquisite In A Moon White Dress
Sajal Aly Looks Exquisite In A Moon White Dress
Selena Gomez teases 'Only Murders in the Building' upcoming season
Selena Gomez teases 'Only Murders in the Building' upcoming season
Sadia Khan Looks Delightful in a Green Turtleneck Dress
Sadia Khan Looks Delightful in a Green Turtleneck Dress
Nimra Bucha is ready to break some bones in
Nimra Bucha is ready to break some bones in "Polite Society"
Pathaan admirers respond to reports of
Pathaan admirers respond to reports of "empty theatres" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story