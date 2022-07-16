Javeria and Saud’s pictures from Hajj Tour

Javeria and her husband Saud were among the fortunate individuals to perform Hajj this year.

Before departing for Hajj, the couple posted a photo from Ehraam to their social media sites

While remaining on her Hajj pilgrimage, Javeria frequently surprised her followers with breathtaking images from Madinah and Makkah.

Advertisement

Javeria, a producer and actress for television, and her husband Saud were among the fortunate individuals to perform Hajj this year. Before departing for Hajj, the couple posted a photo from Ehraam to their social media sites to inform their fans and followers.

One of the actors that frequently posts glimpses into their personal lives on social media is Javeria Saud. While remaining on her Hajj pilgrimage, Javeria frequently surprises her followers with breathtaking images from Madinah and Makkah. It appears that Javeria and her husband Saud are taking full use of their trip to one of the most breathtaking and revered locations on earth. Let’s take a peek at some of Javeria and Saud’s mesmerising photos from their Hajj vacation!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement