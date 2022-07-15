Javeria talks about her viral drum playing video

Javeria was invited to a Mathira-hosted talk show, where she was asked about her time at Shaista’s Eid special programme.

Javeria stated that it was not a big deal because we were just having fun off-air

Javeria revealed that Shaista told everyone not to make a video, but if someone did, the matter is not serious.

Javeria Saud is a well-known name in Pakistani showbiz, having made her acting debut many years ago. She is skilled in acting, singing, producing, and reciting naats on screen as well as in informal settings created by her colleagues. She creates her own outfits, especially when twinning with her daughter Jannat.

The family now flies to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and updates their audience on the latest events. It is said that only the chosen one goes there otherwise many people who can also afford the cost of fare, did not go there to perform their Holy services. Javeria and Saud are trolled by netizens but this is the first priority of keyboard warriors to write something if it’s bad or good.

Saud Qasmi, Javeria’s husband, also stated that people just want to say something, that they are after everyone and everything, and that we did not bother or care about anything that happened in that manner. We know what we’re doing and will continue to do so. Take a look at the video of Javeria’s interview with Mathira.

