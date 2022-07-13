Jen Shah pleads guilty before fraud trial

Advertisement
Jen Shah is well-known for her role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

  • Jen Shah is well-known for her role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.
  • She and others were charged with defrauding hundreds of senior citizens.
  • The plea agreement stipulates that she must serve time in prison, and pay more than $9 million in reparations.
Jen Shah, who is well-known for her role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” has admitted guilt to charges of criminal fraud.

According to court documents that the media were able to access, the allegations are related to an alleged telemarketing scheme.

Jen Shah filed the plea on Monday morning (Pacific Standard Time), one week before the anticipated trial, which was slated to start on July 18. Shah had originally pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

According to additional reports, the show personality and others were previously charged with defrauding hundreds of senior citizens in the US through a complex telemarketing technique. In Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” where she is renowned for her extravagant lifestyle, glamorous attire, several aides, sobbing, yelling, throwing drinks, and persistent denials, the problem has been the subject of a plot.

The plea agreement stipulates that she must serve time in prison, pay more than $9 million in reparations to victims, forfeit $6 million, and make other concessions.

The television personality’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, stated during the most recent session that the reality star would like to withdraw her not guilty plea. She acknowledged her wrongdoing, expressed regret to the judge, and promised not to file an appeal if her sentence was for 168 months or less.

As per media reports, she informed Judge Sidney Stein in court, reading from a prepared statement, “In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.

A conviction carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail. In accordance with the conditions of her plea agreement, she faces a sentence range of 135 to 168 months in prison (between 11 and 14 years), while the court has the discretion to sentence her to a period of time that is longer or shorter.

