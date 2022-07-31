Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish

Jennifer Aniston wishes Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday.

Jennifer posted a sweet birthday message for her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow on Instagram.

Jennifer shared a snapshot of Lisa and herself from the 29th People’s Choice Awards in 2003

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s 59th birthday with a sweet wish. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, received birthday wishes from Jennifer Aniston along with adorable flashback images.

Recently, Jennifer posted a sweet birthday message for her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow on Instagram. In a series of throwback images with Kudrow, the actress released a confession of love for her former co-star and close friend as she turned 59. Aniston lovingly wrote, “I love you,” along with adorable pictures in the tribute post.

Jennifer shared a snapshot of Lisa and herself from the 29th People’s Choice Awards in 2003 on her Instagram story and added the caption, “Happy birthday, @lisakudrow.” She also included a GIF of the pair bouncing up and down in happiness from a Friends episode as their characters Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay to commemorate her co-birthday.

The Morning Show actress was adorable spotted kissing Kudrow on the forehead in a more recent picture of the pair, which Aniston also shared.

The Friends co-stars grew quite close after ten seasons of the sitcom, and it has been fantastic to witness their friendship over the years. At the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, Kudrow mentioned how Jennifer and Courteney Cox attended her mother’s funeral and were always there for her.

Howard Stern heard Kudrow say, “It was really lovely of these women to support each other by running. They attended the burial despite the short notice given to them.” The three has regrouped multiple times over the years, and the actresses have previously published pictures of their ladies’ nights.