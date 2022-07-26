Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie

Jennifer Aniston has shared an all-new Instagram selfie from the beach.

The 53-year-old actress appears to be enjoying her day off in the sun.

Jennifer Aniston has given her fans a treat by posting a new selfie to Instagram. In it, she looks like she’s having a nice day. The actress posted a beautiful beach photo of herself on Instagram on Monday. In the picture that Aniston posted, she is wearing a hat and sunglasses and giving a big smile.

Aniston posted a beautiful picture of herself and wrote in the caption that she was enjoying her day in the sun with a sun emoji. The Friends star seemed to be having a good time at the beach. Even though we don’t know where she went on vacation, the 53-year-old actress seemed happy to soak up the sun and look at the beach. The actress’s friends in the business gave her a lot of praise for her latest post.

Ali Wentworth left a comment calling Aniston a “beauty,” while Octavia Spencer wrote, “Gorgeous and so is that clean beach!!!” Poppy Delevingne couldn’t help but give Aniston a compliment when she wrote, “Sunshine beauty…!” Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Jennifer’s new photo, and one Instagram user wrote “Goddess” in the comments section of her photo.

Aniston will next be seen at work in the third season of her AppleTV+ show The Morning Show. The actress has also been busy filming the second part of Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery movie. Recently, Aniston was in the news again because she liked a post on Instagram that included her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The post was made by Pitt’s co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who posted a photo of the two of them in Paris while promoting their movie.

