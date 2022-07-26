Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie

Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie

Fans get a sneak peek at Jennifer Aniston’s picture-perfect morning 

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Aniston has shared an all-new Instagram selfie from the beach. 
  • The 53-year-old actress appears to be enjoying her day off in the sun. 

Jennifer Aniston has given her fans a treat by posting a new selfie to Instagram. In it, she looks like she’s having a nice day. The actress posted a beautiful beach photo of herself on Instagram on Monday. In the picture that Aniston posted, she is wearing a hat and sunglasses and giving a big smile.

Advertisement

Aniston posted a beautiful picture of herself and wrote in the caption that she was enjoying her day in the sun with a sun emoji. The Friends star seemed to be having a good time at the beach. Even though we don’t know where she went on vacation, the 53-year-old actress seemed happy to soak up the sun and look at the beach. The actress’s friends in the business gave her a lot of praise for her latest post.

Ali Wentworth left a comment calling Aniston a “beauty,” while Octavia Spencer wrote, “Gorgeous and so is that clean beach!!!” Poppy Delevingne couldn’t help but give Aniston a compliment when she wrote, “Sunshine beauty…!” Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Jennifer’s new photo, and one Instagram user wrote “Goddess” in the comments section of her photo.

Aniston will next be seen at work in the third season of her AppleTV+ show The Morning Show. The actress has also been busy filming the second part of Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery movie. Recently, Aniston was in the news again because she liked a post on Instagram that included her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The post was made by Pitt’s co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who posted a photo of the two of them in Paris while promoting their movie.

Also Read

Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Anniston is over the moon after she received the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Olivia Newton honored by a fan in state memorial service Australia
Olivia Newton honored by a fan in state memorial service Australia
Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan dance on Selfiee song Main khiladi
Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan dance on Selfiee song Main khiladi
Joey Lawrence discusses her brother Matthew's relationship with TLC Chilli
Joey Lawrence discusses her brother Matthew's relationship with TLC Chilli
Chitrashi Rawat tied knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, See pics
Chitrashi Rawat tied knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, See pics
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are "quite social people"
Kate Middleton amazes fans with her adorable throwback photo
Kate Middleton amazes fans with her adorable throwback photo
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story