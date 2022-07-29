Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie
Jennifer Aniston has shared an all-new Instagram selfie from the beach. The...
The 53-year-old actor caught everyone’s attention as she exited her private jet wearing a chic taupe sweater, a white top, and a purple scarf.
The Morning Show host wore a pair of chic sunglasses and left her blonde hair open, letting it fall in loose waves as it moved with the wind.
Gold hoops earrings and a canvas tote bag were the finishing touches Aniston added to her ensemble.
Once they got off the plane, Aniston was seen giving Bateman a side hug in one of the photos obtained by Daily Mail.
The actor previously posted a picture of her vacation on social media while spending the summer on a sandy beach.
Aniston posted a selfie of herself on Instagram while enjoying the beach’s warmth while looking stunning in a black swimsuit and a wide-brimmed hat.
