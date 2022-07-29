Advertisement
  • Jennifer Aniston looks stylish upon her return to Los Angeles from her trip to the Bahamas
  • After spending time in the Bahamas with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Hayes, and others, Jennifer Aniston arrived in Los Angeles.
  • After taking some time off from their hectic schedules, the Friends alum was seen flying into LA with her famous friends.

The 53-year-old actor caught everyone’s attention as she exited her private jet wearing a chic taupe sweater, a white top, and a purple scarf.

Also Read

Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie
Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie

Jennifer Aniston has shared an all-new Instagram selfie from the beach.  The...

Jennifer Aniston

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Morning Show host wore a pair of chic sunglasses and left her blonde hair open, letting it fall in loose waves as it moved with the wind.

Gold hoops earrings and a canvas tote bag were the finishing touches Aniston added to her ensemble.

Once they got off the plane, Aniston was seen giving Bateman a side hug in one of the photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Also Read

Does Jennifer Aniston not believe Amber Heard?
Does Jennifer Aniston not believe Amber Heard?

After he lost his infamous wife beating case against a British newspaper...

The actor previously posted a picture of her vacation on social media while spending the summer on a sandy beach.

Aniston posted a selfie of herself on Instagram while enjoying the beach’s warmth while looking stunning in a black swimsuit and a wide-brimmed hat.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

