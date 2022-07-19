Jennifer Garner took herself on vacation away from all of buzzy headlines

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were busy getting married over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Garner didn’t go too far and she didn’t keep her whereabouts a secret either.

She was obviously aware of the information given that her three children with Affleck—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—as well as their new stepsiblings, Max and Emme, Lopez’s 14-year-old twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony—attended the wedding at the A Little White Wedding Chapel.

However, Garner didn’t go too far and she didn’t keep her whereabouts a secret either. She remained on the West Coast and delighted in Northern California’s Lake Tahoe. The 50-year-old actress made sure to let her followers know that her weekend was exciting and enjoyable by parasailing over the lake and taking a break to go biking nearby.

The best self-care vacation anyone could have taken was that one. Because Lopez was “doing well all-around” on his sobriety path, the Yes Day actress has been “understanding and supportive” of her ex-restored husband’s romance. She simply wants what’s best for the kids and for everything to go smoothly and without issues.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in March. Her children are always her top priority and she wants everyone to be happy and healthy.

The fact that Affleck and Garner get along well as co-parents now that their two families are officially combining only helps. Garner even invited Emme to stay with her because the two of them share a passion for gardening and have reportedly developed a “unique bond.”

Despite the impression that everyone is one big happy family, Garner needs to set clear limits, especially with regard to the media. She obviously needed a weekend away from the media, so that’s what she got.

