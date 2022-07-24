Jennifer Lopez poses on her 53rd birthday as she is ‘happier than ever’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris for their honeymoon. Their...
Jennifer Lopez expresses her gratitude as she is now “happier than ever” as she poses naked on her 53rd birthday.
The pop queen wed Hollywood actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month, and as she posed in a bikini to advertise the launch of her skincare line JLo Body, she confessed that she feels “amazing.”
She told PEOPLE: “I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I’m just at my halftime right now and just getting started.”
J. Lo revealed that her new spouse enjoys it when she has “nothing on” and forgoes the make-up in favor of a more natural look. She and Ben restarted their romance in 2021 after an almost 20-year gap.
She said: “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin.’ He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you’re in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.