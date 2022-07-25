Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Jennifer Lopez is launching her new brand, JLo Body.
  • This comes just weeks after her fairytale wedding to Ben Affleck.
  • The singer and actor wed in front of their kids at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Jennifer Lopez is launching her new brand. On her 53rd birthday on Sunday. Weeks after her tying the knot with Ben Affleck.

The performer revealed her new beauty line JLo Body on Instagram. The new addition to Lopez’s line is an expansion of her existing cosmetics brand, which she already owns.

In the video she shared on Sunday after her fairytale wedding with her prince charming, the Marry Me actress posed bare for the launch of her brand.

Ben and Jennifer exchanged vows in front of their kids at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas to become legally wed.

Bennifer originally started dating in the early 2000s, and the couple even intended to be married after becoming engaged. However, the media attention and public scrutiny did not allow their relationship to endure, and in 2004 they called off their engagement.

After 20 years apart, the pair reconciled and found love again last year, and by April 2022, they were engaged once more.

This time, though, they decided against organising a large spectacle and instead chose a simple ceremony and a speedy marriage.

According to rumours, the couple will undoubtedly plan a larger celebration of their union. Recently, they were photographed engaging in PDA while spending time together in the most romantic city in the world—Paris, France—in a park.

Lopez, though, is never just about the love. The singer is well on her way to becoming a multi-millionaire with her most recent release.

