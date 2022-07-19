Advertisement
  Jennifer Lopez to hold party for loved ones after surprise Vegas wedding

Jennifer Lopez to hold party for loved ones after surprise Vegas wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to throw a lavish party after their unexpected wedding in Las Vegas.

A source recently spoke about Jennifer and their future plans after getting married. After reuniting with Ben Affleck after 20 years last April, Lopez declared in her newsletter on Sunday that she had married the love of her life.

The Marry Me actress wrote, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” expressing her happiness and sharing that the intimate ceremony was exactly what she wanted.

The newlyweds “intend on holding a bigger celebration so they can celebrate with family and friends,” the insider claimed. Added were, “Their honeymoon has not yet been scheduled. According to Jennifer, every day spent with Ben is a honeymoon.”

The source went into more detail and revealed, “Jennifer has genuinely thought that this is it ever since they rekindled their romance. She is looking forward to spending her golden years with Ben, and she is quite comfortable and delighted with him, she gushed. She was at a loss for what more to ask for.

She finds everything to be ideal.” Bennifer had already broken off their engagement and declared that their relationship could not withstand the intrusive media attention and harsh public scrutiny before their breakup in 2004. After reuniting after two decades, the couple wed almost immediately.

