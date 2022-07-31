Jennifer Lopez’s ex husband doubts her marriage with Ben Affleck won’t last

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa recently expressed his “conviction” that her marriage to Ben Affleck won’t “last.”

The 48-year-old reportedly stated, “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not confident it will last,” according to reports.

“Jen enjoys romantic relationships, but she has been married six times. The fourth husband is Ben. She referred to me as her first husband and said that I was the love of her life.

He said, “She promised we would be together forever as we lay in bed on our wedding night.

Noa commented about his marriage to Lopez and remarked, “There were moments I felt like Mr “He confessed.

“I had never seen a woman more gorgeous than she was. I was initially oblivious to who she was.

“We fell in love with her before she became well-known. But she became a megastar while we were married. It was too traumatic to discuss for years. I desired to go unnoticed and live my life. But the emotions returned when I learned that she had wed Ben, a decent man.

“So much has been written about Jen and me, particularly in the last several weeks, most of it inaccurate. I want people to understand the whole truth, he continued.