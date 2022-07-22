Advertisement
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants slams for missing Taylor Swift clue

Taylor Swift’s clue confused all three players on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”.

In the “Title That Completes the Rhyme” category, contestant Matt Mierswa selected a clue worth $400 that just so happened to be about Taylor Swift.

“And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop, like can you just not, step on my gown?” Host Ken Jennings read off the clue card.

“I really wish this was Johnny [Gilbert] reading these,” Jennings responded when Mierswa was unable to give an answer. “This is ‘You Need to Calm Down’ by Taylor Swift.”

Fans were quick to jump on Twitter and complain about the contestants not recognizing one of Swift’s famous songs.

“None of the jeopardy contestants got the Taylor swift clue shut the whole show down,” one user wrote.

“Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue,” another added.

“THE WAY NO ONE KNEW?!?!?” one user said.

However, not everyone watching from home knew the correct answer.

“Wow @jeopardy may have had the “youngest” category ever with the complete the rhyme. Even I was too old to get the @taylorswift13 question,” a user wrote.

