Jeremy Kyle is set to replace Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show.

Piers will go off the air for a few weeks to record his documentaries and other programmes.

Piers made light of his replacement and Jeremy’s skill as a presenter.

Jeremy Kyle is set to replace Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show. On his Uncensored TalkTV program, Piers Morgan will be replaced by Jeremy Kyle while he takes a break to work on other projects, such as his films.

In August, Piers will go off the air for a few weeks to record his documentaries and other programmes, and Jeremy will take over as host for that period. Piers will be back on the program on Monday, September 5.

From Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5, Jeremy will host the program, which is shown on TalkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US, and Sky News Australia, while Piers focuses on true crime films.

Piers made light of his replacement and Jeremy’s skill as a presenter, adding: “There isn’t a better broadcaster I can think of to keep my seat warm. Although they weren’t available, I can. He’ll try his best, I have no doubt.”

Jeremy also cracked a joke about Piers, adding: “While Piers is abroad, it is a privilege and an honor to lead Uncensored. He is the generation’s leading broadcaster. That’s what he instructed me to say, at least.

I’m excited to provide the best guests, the toughest interviews, and lots of fun to keep his audiences in the UK, US, Australia, and beyond informed, entertained, and interested.

After leaving Good Morning Britain abruptly due to a disagreement with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers moved to TalkTV.

Since joining TalkTV, Piers has had interviews with people like Donald Trump and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine and wife of President Zelensky. He has also spoken with Johnny Rotten of Sex Pistols and Sharon Osbourne, another TalkTV celebrity.

In one of his early interviews, Donald Trump called him a “stupid” and stormed out of their one-on-one conversation.

When he later brought up his refusal to concede loss in 2020 and the horrifying events of January 6, he said that their conversation “took a dramatic negative turn.”

I constantly criticized Trump for failing to provide any proof of the vast voter fraud he claims occurred to steal the election, told him I thought he lost, and blamed the deadly rioting at the Capitol for his inability to accept defeat. If so, you’re a FOOL, he scoffed. You haven’t studied, either.”

