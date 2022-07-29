Jimin from BTS dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun?

Jimin is allegedly dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun.

Jungkook was also thought to be dating Lisa of Blackpink.

ARMY does not buy into the most recent rumours regarding Mochi

Jimin, a member of BTS, is allegedly dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun, according to recent rumours. Similar rumours have previously brought other K-pop group members to public attention.

Blackpink’s Jennie was said to be dating Kim Taehyung, alias V.

In addition to him, Jungkook was also thought to be dating Lisa of Blackpink. The singers are occasionally associated with someone, but most of the time, the rumours are just that—rumours.

For this reason, the ARMY does not buy into the most recent rumours regarding Mochi and the Once Again actress.

The rumours started when a person making an anonymous claim claimed that Jimin and Song Da Eun were dating. It was based on the same items they wore, their Instagram Stories being posted at the same time, and even the fact that they attended the same events. Several BTS ARMY members were interested in it, however many of them don’t believe it to be true.

Since BTS has achieved international recognition, their fans, known as the “BTS ARMY,” were devastated to learn that the boy band would be taking a break and briefly breaking up. The ARMYs were devastated, but they still stood by the boys and even wanted to see how they developed as individuals.

BTS’s leader, RM (Rap Monster) aka Kim Namjoon, already has a successful solo music career. The singer has said that he would like to explore more, but he has also said that he needs a break from everything to refuel. The artist will appear in the upcoming “Run BTS” episodes, it has been revealed.

The next artist is Jungkook, who has already begun planning his collaboration with American singer Charlie Puth for the song Left and Right, which will appear on Charlie’s upcoming album. A mixtape is still being made by the singer, who has previously mentioned doing so, so we may anticipate its release at some point.

The eldest BTS member who first wanted to be an actor is Jin, nicknamed Kim Seokjin. He claimed, “The reason I wanted to become an actor is that, depending on the roles I obtain, I would study and experience plenty of different things.

That’s why I wanted to be an actor, but I ended up becoming an idol and experienced and learnt even more than I could have ever dreamed.” While the singer did state he wants to see something in that background he hasn’t mentioned any movies or series he’ll be working in

Suga’s plans diverge significantly from those of the rest of the group. The musician wants to fully utilize his break by learning new things. Suga intends to study English, dance, and even experiment with various musical genres.

Suga has songs like August D and D-2 that are now trending online. In addition, the singer promised that he will soon release an album.

