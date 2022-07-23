Jimmy Carr chastised for controversial 9/11 joke in new Netflix show

Also Read Katherine Ryan and Jimmy Carr roast each other over cosmetic procedures Katherine Ryan and Jimmy Carr are recognized for their tight friendship. Backstage...

“I was actually supposed to be on one of the planes on 9/11, but the more interesting story is how I met Osama.”

Carr’s dark joke came just months after he was blasted over a gag he made about Roma gypsies and the Holocaust.

In February, he made a ‘truly disturbing’ joke in his Netflix show, His Dark Material, he said, “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine.”

“But they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk […] about the positives,” he quipped.

The joke caused widespread backlash and sparked a debate about racism and free speech.