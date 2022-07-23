Advertisement
Edition: English
  Jimmy Carr chastised for controversial 9/11 joke in new Netflix show
Jimmy Carr is in hot water yet again

  • Jimmy Carr, the comedian, has landed himself in hot water yet again after making a controversial 9/11 joke in his newly released Netflix show.
  • The 49-year-old British-Irish artist compared the shocking 2001 New York terror attacks to the moment musician Zayn Malik left One Direction in the streaming giant’s new show, the Best Of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.
  • He said, “Now you might think this is silly, but it’s absolutely true. When Zayn left One Direction, for me, it was like 9/11 — I didn’t care about that either.
“I was actually supposed to be on one of the planes on 9/11, but the more interesting story is how I met Osama.”

Carr’s dark joke came just months after he was blasted over a gag he made about Roma gypsies and the Holocaust.

In February, he made a ‘truly disturbing’ joke in his Netflix show, His Dark Material, he said, “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine.”

“But they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk […] about the positives,” he quipped.

The joke caused widespread backlash and sparked a debate about racism and free speech.

