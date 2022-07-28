Jinsol, a former member of April, joins new music agency

Songtradr expands its tech portfolio with buy of Musicube, AI music search service
Songtradr, a German AI metadata and music search startup with access to...
The agency in the official statement said:
“We signed an exclusive contract with Lee Jin Sol, who not only has excellent vocal skills but also versatile charms. In the future, we plan to provide full support to expand her scope of activities to various fields, including music activities.”
In January 2022, DSP Media formally announced April’s dissolution. Members Chaewon, Chaekyung, Yena, and now Jinsol made the decision to leave the agency one at a time not long after that. Naeun and Rachel, who once belonged to April, are still connected to DSP Media.
Jinsol expressed her joy to people and appealed them to show support by commenting to STORY&PLUS’ announcement,
“I’m pleased to announce this good news. I’m going to show myself working hard in various fields in the future, so please give me lots of attention and support.”
According to sources, Jinsol has faced challenges throughout her career, particularly after Hyunjoo, a former member of APRIL, accused Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, and Jinsol of bullying.
STORY&PLUS houses artists like Kim Sang Woo, Lee Jung Won, Han Seo In.
