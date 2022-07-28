Jinsol, a former member of April, joins new music agency

The former April member has signed a contract with Jinsol’s new agency, STORY&PLUS, according to a statement made on July 28.

The agency in the official statement said:

“We signed an exclusive contract with Lee Jin Sol, who not only has excellent vocal skills but also versatile charms. In the future, we plan to provide full support to expand her scope of activities to various fields, including music activities.”

Advertisement

Also Read Songtradr expands its tech portfolio with buy of Musicube, AI music search service Songtradr, a German AI metadata and music search startup with access to...

In January 2022, DSP Media formally announced April’s dissolution. Members Chaewon, Chaekyung, Yena, and now Jinsol made the decision to leave the agency one at a time not long after that. Naeun and Rachel, who once belonged to April, are still connected to DSP Media.

Jinsol expressed her joy to people and appealed them to show support by commenting to STORY&PLUS’ announcement,

“I’m pleased to announce this good news. I’m going to show myself working hard in various fields in the future, so please give me lots of attention and support.”

Also Read A. R. Rahman bags music for ‘Baab’ produced by UAE’s first woman filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE's first female filmmaker, and music legend A.R....

According to sources, Jinsol has faced challenges throughout her career, particularly after Hyunjoo, a former member of APRIL, accused Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, and Jinsol of bullying.

Advertisement