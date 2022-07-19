JJ Chalmers of strictly divulges their open “dad chats” with Prince Harry

JJ Chalmers uncovered that Prince Harry’s child, Archie Harrison, loves The Octonauts.

His own son, James, likewise has a weakness for the famous animated show.

The fathers have laid out a dear friendship and admit to standard ‘dad chats’.

JJ Chalmers has given an intriguing understanding into his dear fellowship with Prince Harry.

Addressing Radio Times, the previous Royal Marine uncovered that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child, Archie Harrison, honestly loves the hit kids’ TV series, The Octonauts.

JJ proceeded to make sense of how his own child, James, likewise has a weakness for the famous animated show.

Having met through the military, the gushing fathers have laid out a dear companionship and admit to standard ‘dad chats’ once in a while. Discussing their bond; JJ said: “In some ways we’ve grown up together. When we first met, we were both young lads in the military.

“It’s been pretty lovely to move into the next stage of our life – marriage, kids – together.”

Focusing on their discussions, JJ added: “Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat.

“I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too. The kids are a similar age and have similar interests.”

Adored by youth all over the country, the kids’ TV show depends on books composed by Vicki Wong and Michael C Murphy.

The program graphs a lovable group of submerged pioneers as they set out on a progression of aquatic experiences.

Prince Harry was previously credited by JJ as “one of the key people who created one of the key catalysts in my recovery.”

In 2011 while filling in as a Royal Marine in Afghanistan, the TV moderator was genuinely harmed in a bomb impact and said he is “forever grateful” to Harry.

During his recovery, JJ participated in Prince Harry’s tremendously effective Invictus Games.

Demonstrating he’s an awe-inspiring phenomenon, JJ guaranteed a gold and bronze decoration in the prostrate street cycling and besides brought back home a bronze in the 4x100m blended transfer.

While the previous Strictly contender uncovered that his youngsters, Hayley and James, had not yet gotten the opportunity to partake in a playdate with Archie and his more youthful sister Lilibet, he added: “I’m sure they’ll get together one day soon.”

