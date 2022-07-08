Joe Keery as Joker

Joe Keery stars as Steve Harrington in the series.

Joe Keery, better known by his character Steve Harrington in the Netflix series Stranger Things, has established a following for himself. The fourth season of the original series, produced by Netflix, is just now making its debut on the streaming channel. It has been broken up into two parts, and both of those parts are now available to the public.

Fans are having trouble keeping their composure now that their favorite characters have returned with even more thrilling, heartwarming, and humorous moments. It has also given rise to a number of discussions and hypotheses concerning the show. When people talk about Keery, they can’t help but be captivated by both his talent and his good looks. He is a natural in the role of Steve and nails it perfectly.

Imagine Joe Keery as DC’s Joker? Fans can envision the actor playing the Joker, a villain from the comic book series, with the assistance of an art app. It is possible to assume him in the form of the Clown Prince of Crime. The software helps change the actor’s face into that of the villain, giving things like the villain’s trademark green hair and a red smear for a smile.

In the pilot script, Steve Harrington, played by Keery, was portrayed as the bad boy in the history of the world. The writers had planned for the character to r*pe Natalia Dyer’s Nancy Wheeler, but they scrapped those plans when they realized how charming and likable Joe was turning out to be.

Even though Joe Keery’s portrayal of the Joker is still part of that art, for the time being, fans would be thrilled to see the actor play the role at some point in the future.

Take a look below:

