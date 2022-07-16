Joe Russo: ‘Netflix is easier to work with than a traditional studio’

Anthony and Joe Russo are known for helming four Marvel Studios movies.

The brothers relished working with Netflix on their latest film, ‘The Gray Man’.

Because Netflix is so hands-off, the twins, who are most known for helming four Marvel Studios movies, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame,” relished working with the company on “The Gray Man.”

Anthony told The Hollywood Reporter: “We like working with new partners. There’s something very energising about bringing a movie like this out with Netflix. They think about ways of reaching audiences differently.”

Joe added: “They’re easier to work with than a traditional studio. Their mentality is more the mentality of a tech company than a studio. They’re very hands-off. Nobody bothers you. They have a different approach to how they control the budget on the movie. It’s not as stressful as it is at a studio. There are a lot of positives to working with them. And I’d argue that I think digital distribution has fostered more diversity in the past five years than Hollywood has in a hundred. Because they’re regionally supported, they need to foster connection and talent in those regional markets.

“Of course, everything’s always driven by money — but that’s an important byproduct of a company like Netflix. Anthony and I are fairly disciplined in being agnostic about presentation. ‘Extraction’ was watched 100 million times [on Netflix]. That’s the equivalent of a $2 billion movie in theatrical.”

And Joe believes there is a place for Netflix to co-exist alongside theatrical releases.

He said: “When we worked with Marvel, we traveled the world for a decade. What that allows you is an understanding that goes beyond a Hollywood-centric point of view of how to create content. We’re agnostic about delivery. You know what might make everybody happy is Netflix starts doing 45-day windows and they have their giant digital distribution platform. Everybody wins. That feels like where it’s going.”