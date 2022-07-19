John Cho discusses Asian heritage in movies

Cho was born in Seoul, South Korea, but his on-screen roles have had nothing to do with his Asian heritage.

The 50-year-old believes films that do not emphasise his Asian origin are more ‘genuine’.

Cho has outperformed expectations in the film industry.

When asked why he selects the roles he does, the 50-year-old said, “It’s situational. But a movie that treats race in the background feels more authentic because while the rest of mainstream society in America looks at you and sees solely the color of your skin, internally people don’t think about their race throughout the course of a day.“

“Other identities are much more forefront in your conception of yourself,” he added.

Cho has already outperformed his own expectations in the film industry, having been in blockbusters such as ‘American Pie and ‘Columbus.‘

He claims that there were few Asian stars in the American film industry when he was growing up.

“I didn’t see anyone who made that feel conceivable,” Cho, who immigrated to the United States in the late 1970s and was reared in California, told The Independent.

Despite this, John has had “uncomfortable” moments in his career, such as while working on the TV sitcom “The Jeff Foxworthy Show.”

“I was playing a Chinese delivery person with a Southern accent,” the actor, who played a delivery driver, explained. That was the punchline.“

“I remember doing it and the white crew laughed. I was so uncomfortable,” he admitted.

“I didn’t ever want to have that feeling again.”

