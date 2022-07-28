Advertisement
John Mayor only appears in films directed by his friends

John Mayer has made a cameo appearance in the upcoming thriller “Vengeance”.

Advertisement
  • John Mayer has made a cameo appearance in the upcoming thriller “Vengeance”.
  • He refers to his performance as “a great moment between two guys that are smart, but dumb”.
  • The actor was forced to postpone a performance in Florida.
Advertisement

John Mayer has confessed that he gave his consent to be a part of the cast of the thriller titled “Vengeance” after being approached by his close buddy B.J. Novak.

“I like being in my friends’ movies,” the musician, who is 44 years old, said on an episode of “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Acting is not something that comes naturally to me at all. It’s always fun when my pals give me a call and ask, “Hey, you want to do something?” According to John Mayer.

The hitmaker behind the song “Your Body is a Wonderland” continued by saying, “I’m my own agent for the film. It happens just when friends go ‘Hey I have an idea for you,’ – I go ‘yeah, I’ll do it.’ Simple as that!”

John Mayer lauded Ben Novak, who is most known for his role as Michael Scott on ‘The Office,’ for his “thoughtful” approach to the shooting process.

Advertisement

He claimed that “BJ is very thoughtful on where he wants it to go.”

The winner of the Grammy Award makes a cameo appearance in the film as a “parody” version of himself with very little self awareness. He refers to his performance as “a great moment between two guys that are smart but dumb.”

John Mayer continued by saying,  “The way we are talking it’s like we are only ever listening to ourselves talk.”
In the meantime, the actor of “Get Hard” was forced to postpone a performance in Florida earlier this month because his father “suffered a medical emergency”.

